Councilor Essaibi-George Makes Masks for COVID-19 Frontline Workers and Local Residents

City Councilor At-Large Annissa Essaibi-George set up a mask-making operation out of her business Stitch House, a local yarn and crafting store in Dorchester, at the beginning of the City’s lockdown due to COVID-19.

Word about the masks spread, and one of the sewing teachers at StitchHouse organized a grassroots mask-making effort—Boston Area Mask Initiative.

Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George with Boston EMTs.

Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George (left) with her Director of Constituent Services and mask-making partner Karen Foley

Councilor Essaibi-George has personally made over 5,000 face masks for essential workers and residents as part of the Boston Area Mask Initiative. She has completed mass orders for medical professionals, EMTs, police officers, BU police officers, individuals living in senior care facilities, and countless residents. Through this effort, Councilor Essaibi-George is collecting $5 donations per mask to the Winter Walk, an organization to end homelessness in Boston, and has raised over $6,000 for their organization.

Local residents on Hanover Street.

Councilor Essaibi-George regularly hosts virtual sewing circles with the volunteers. Stitch House is also a collection site for masks made by volunteers with the Boston Area Mask Initiative. To date, this initiative has received 45,018 requests and distributed 17,046 across the Greater Boston area.