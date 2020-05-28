Boston’s Relief Fund Distributes Grants to Neighborhood Businesses

The City of Boston announced the distribution of $4 million last week to support small businesses impacted by closures, policies, or general loss of revenue due to the coronavirus. Small businesses were defined as having fewer than 35 employees and less than $1.5 million in revenue. Grants varied from $2,500 up to $10,000, depending on the size of the business. A list of those businesses receiving grants has been posted online.

In the North End, those businesses receiving grants included Piccolo Nido Restaurant, Caffe Lil Italy (Ralcuca Inc.), Hub Town Tours, Casarecce LLC, North Street Grille, Kerri Axelrod Wellness, Franco LLC, Good Hair Co., The Corner Store (aka Connah Store),

Downtown businesses receiving grants included Luxe, Luxious Lighting, Orient Express, Lucky Decor, 369 Music Group, Active Recovery Boston, Happy Hangups, Crush Pizza, Boston Segway Tours, Pita Thyme, Branchfood, OJC Artisan of Sound, Boston Kebab House, Stitch by Stitch, Salon JLS, Sock It to Me.

Beacon Hill / West End businesses receiving grants included North Station Barbers, Beacon Biosignlas, Remote Patient Monitoring, Ouimillie, Plume de Fleur Artist Gallery, Black Ink, Row House, A La Carte Massage, Aplus Cleaners, Cinis, Nix, Inc., Back Bay Boxing Gym, Felcaro Pizzeria, All-Star Mobile Auto, Bonne Chance Cafe, Roger’s Snow Removal, 119 Charles, OnHand, Adela’s Hair Studio, December Thieves, Suds N Duds, Upstairs Downstairs Antiques, Through The Forest, Weston Eyecare, The Red Wagon.

The City has announced an additional $6.0 million to fund more grants, primarily targeted at helping small businesses with fewer than 15 employees reopen in a safe and healthy manner. For example, all small businesses are responsible for procuring personal protective equipment for employees. Click here for more information.