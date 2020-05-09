Boston Resiliency Fund Raises $30.7 Million in COVID-19 Relief

The Boston Resiliency Fund, launched in March 2020, has raised $30.7 million to support Boston residents most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund aims to provide food for children and seniors, technology for remote learning for students, and support to first responders and healthcare workers.

According to the City, the money was raised through donations from 5,755 donors including not only major corporations and philanthropic partners, but also small dollar donations by thousands of individual Bostonians.

The fund has distributed $16.2 million to 178 organizations so far, and is actively reviewing applications for continued funding announcements. See a breakdown of support provided below.

$8.3 million to provide children, families, and seniors with access to food and other basic needs:

215,000 meals and 40,000 bags of groceries created for families, seniors and adults.

meals and bags of groceries created for families, seniors and adults. Distributed 478,000 more pounds of food through the Greater Boston Food Bank.

more pounds of food through the Greater Boston Food Bank. One month long supply of diapers and formula for 250 families.

families. 46,000 hygiene products for families in need.

hygiene products for families in need. Funding for 4,000 families to grocery shop in their neighborhoods.

families to grocery shop in their neighborhoods. Support for 20+ small, minority-owned restaurants serve culturally conscious meals.

small, minority-owned restaurants serve culturally conscious meals. Hiring 20 formerly unemployed residents to help with food distribution and coordinating 2,200 volunteer hours for 250+ individuals at Boston meal sites.

formerly unemployed residents to help with food distribution and coordinating volunteer hours for individuals at Boston meal sites. 3 additional Project BREAD hotline counselors to respond to approximately 1,800 calls from Boston residents about food insecurity.

$5.9 million to expand the capacity of healthcare systems to serve the vulnerable and those who have complex needs, and provide support for healthcare and front-line workers:

Expanded neighborhood-based testing at 15 community health centers.

community health centers. 4 safe community spaces for unhoused individuals to access restrooms and basic hygiene and 2 outdoor comfort stations staffed by street outreach staff.

safe community spaces for unhoused individuals to access restrooms and basic hygiene and outdoor comfort stations staffed by street outreach staff. Emergency funding for 26 residential recovery programs and 20 family shelter agencies.

residential recovery programs and family shelter agencies. 15 quarantine beds for individuals in recovery.

quarantine beds for individuals in recovery. Temporary emergency housing options for 15 domestic violence survivors.

domestic violence survivors. 1 additional SafeLink advocate at the statewide 24/7 toll-free domestic violence hotline.

additional SafeLink advocate at the statewide 24/7 toll-free domestic violence hotline. 960 emergency childcare seats in the City of Boston for essential workers.

emergency childcare seats in the City of Boston for essential workers. Daily wellness check-ins withBoston EMS through a chatbot developed in partnership with MIT and New Urban Mechanics.

$2 million for remote learning technology for Boston’s children:

8,000 additional chromebooks to support remote learning for Boston’s K-12 students.

“Reaching this milestone is an extraordinary testament to the generosity of Boston’s people and organizations, and to the hard work of public employees in City Hall and dedicated partners around the City,” said Mayor Walsh. “With the guidance of the COVID-19 Health Inequities Task Force, we’ve supported diverse, grassroots organizations that are trusted in the community, employ local people and provide direct services to residents. Resiliency is only possible if equity is at the forefront.”

The fund is continuing to accept donations at all levels from individuals, organizations, and philanthropic partners. All of the donations will be awarded to local organizations, with the majority of future grants to be made through the end of May.

Organizations interested in receiving funding are encouraged to complete a statement of interest to be considered for future grants.