104th Fighter Wing Flyover to Support Medical Workers May 6

The Massachusetts National Guard will present a four-ship F-15 flyover across the state on Wednesday, May 6 over several hospitals to show support for the healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19.

F-15 Eagles from the 104th Fighter Wing in Westfield, MA will fly over the Boston Convention Center Field Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and many other hospitals as they travel west across the state. See a full list with approximate times below.

“It is a privilege for the men and women of the Massachusetts Air National Guard to provide a Thank You to medical personnel, first responders, truck drivers, grocery store personnel, and the countless Americans coming together to support the COVID-19 response,” said Lt. Col. Jay Talbert, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, Operations Group.

Residents are reminded to maintain social distancing during this event and not to travel to hospitals to see the flyover. Residents along the map should be able to safely view the flyover from their homes.

The 104th Fighter Wing encourages viewers to tag photos and videos of the flyover on social media with the hashtags #AirForceSalutes #AFFlyover and #MassSalutes.