What’s the 311? Social Distancing Violations, Trash on Fleet St., Rutherford Ave. Gridlock

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, ” Daily gathering at this restaurant in the North End hasn’t stopped during this pandemic. I’m a nurse and this is so distressing to see.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Monday, April 6 and remains open as of Tuesday, April 7.

This 311 user writes, “Please do something to solve the grid lock at this intersection. Drivers heading into the North End always block this intersection making it impossible for drivers coming off the Tobin to cross into Charlestown. You have to take your life into your hands and drive across on the red light otherwise you sit there for endless light cycles. Thank you.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Sunday, September 22, 2019 and was closed on Thursday, April 2, 2020 with the following note, ” Closed with status: Case Noted. Don’t Block the Box markings will be installed sometime in early summer.”

This 311 user says, “Trash out illegally in front of 35 Fleet St. trash is not supposed to be placed out until after six this evening if Public Works is working or could enforcement please have someone ticket and remove I hate for it to be out there all night overnight much appreciated.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted, opened and closed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. Please remove trash at 35 fleet st. North end.”

