What’s the 311? Public Drinking in North Square, Basketball at Polcari Playground, Parking Spot Request on Hull St. & Commercial St., Mask Concerns

This 311 user says, “There are 7 people probably in their 20s, all gathered outside in the newly renovated North Square in the North End, having a party. They have a big bottle of champagne and all have champagne glasses and are publicly getting intoxicated in front of my apartment. Their dogs are licking each other and sniffing each other and will probably spread coronavirus to their owners as they all party outside. Not a single one of these people are wearing masks. This whole thing is very irresponsible/ unsafe.”

The original post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on April 26, 2020 was and closed the same day with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. Notified BPD Dispatch.”

This 311 user says, “Playing basketball in the Polcari Playground in North End, cut the nets to play.”

The original post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on April 19, 2020 and was closed on April 23, 2020 with the following note, “Case Resolved. Removed rims.”

Note: Mayor Walsh closed all Boston recreational courts and fields on April 6 as part of the city’s attempts to slow the coronavirus.

This 311 user writes, “@ Lydia Edwards- many, many years ago, the city took away 2-3 parking spots at this corner (Commercial St & Hull Street) for Hansom Cab idling (they were housed overnight in the North End/Kinney garage). The horses & cabs are long gone. Can we get our parking spots back please? Thanks!”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on April 25, 2020 and remains open as of April 28, 2020.

This 311 user says, “People are out and about and 50% of people at best are wearing masks in the North End. The city should make a stronger effort to stop the spread of covid19.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted an opened on April 25, 2020 and remains open as of April 28, 2020.

