What’s the 311? Needle Clean Up on Morton St., Social Distancing Violations, Graffiti Behind Eliot School, Overflowing Trash Near Pool

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “This “NEP” character is always tagging properties in the North End. This is on a fence which encloses dumpsters.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on April 11 and remains open as of April 14.

This 311 user says, “Non essential construction taking place without social distancing, elderly residents live in building.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on April 7 and closed on April 10 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Noted. Request Case #3252099.”

This 311 user writes, “One needle (maybe more) on Morton Street in North End. Behind 26 Stillman and near Cutillo Park.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted, opened and closed on April 13, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. One syringe recovered in park off of Morton street .RA AM.”

This 311 user writes, “What had been a cigarette disposal receptacle is now overflowing with dog waste and trash. It’s on the right side of the bath house. Very nasty and not intended for trash.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Sunday, April 12, 2020 and remains open as of April 14.

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!