What’s the 311? Mask Violations, Person Passed Out Behind Steriti Rink, Abandoned Bike, Gas Light Loose on North St.

This 311 user writes, “Another bike with bent wheels due to lack of secure bike parking in the North EEnd. The bike lot on Salem Street is inadequate. It is always full (of bikes, and garbage)”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on January 21, 2020 and was closed on April 17, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. This bike was removed and taken to a Boston Transportation Department storage facility. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us through BOS:311.”

This 311 user says, “In the North End, the great majority of teenagers and twenty-somethings are on the streets without masks. Perhaps the danger to the elderly has been emphasized with the result that the danger to teens and twenties is being missed. Somehow they must be made to understand that death will have the same finality for them as for other age groups.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on April 18, 2020 and remains open as of April 21, 2020.

This 311 user writes, “Person passed out on sidewalk, behind the Steriti Rink in the North End.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on April 14, 2020 and closed on the same day with the note, “Case Resolved. Notified 911.”

This 311 user writes, “A gas light frame is actually loose, it moves in the wind. It is next to 351 North Street, but directly across the street from 350 North St.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on April 17, 2020 and remains open as of April 21, 2020.

