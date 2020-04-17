Weekly Top Reads: Police Blotter, Rent Relief Options, Dog Parks Closed, Feast Societies Fundraiser, Marathon Daffodils, An Oasis in the City

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured crime, housing, food insecurity, community efforts, and parks. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Every week Boston Police District A-1 shares recent incidents reported in the North End/Waterfront area. In early April, a series of vehicles parked in the North End were keyed overnight, and individual’s wallet was stolen from her residence. Read more here.

As the coronavirus continues to impact the daily lives of Boston residents, thousands are left experiencing a complete loss or severe reduction of income. The City Council tackled this financial uncertainty by hosting a conversation about how the City can offer rent relief. Read more here.

In cooperation with the City of Boston, RUFF North End has announced the Prince Street Dog Park at the Gassy and the Richmond Street Dog Run will be closed starting on Wednesday, April 16th, after numerous complaints that visitors were not following social distancing guidelines. Read more here.

The North End Feasts Societies have teamed up to create an All Saints t-shirt to raise money for food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from the online sale of the special edition shirt will benefit the neighborhood’s food insecurity programs run by the ABCD Neighborhood Service Center and NEW Health Center. Read more here.

For six years Marathon Daffodils has lined the 26.2 mile Boston Marathon route, as well as Boston’s neighborhood parks, with bright yellow daffodils on Marathon Monday to honor those who lost their lives in the Marathon bombings of April 15, 2013. This year, Marathon Daffodils distributed flowers to Boston area hospitals. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

For nearly 20 years the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) has been dedicated to creating a vibrant urban oasis in the Park. This has always been a vital mission and never more meaningful than now. Christopher Columbus Park offers solace and even some fun, in this precarious time. Read more here.