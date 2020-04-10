Weekly Top Reads: Maria’s Masks, Pandemic Restrictions, New Liquor Licenses, State Rep. Michlewitz on COVID-19 Legislation, Aquarium Budget Cuts, Photos from Past Easter Parties

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured more coronavirus restrictions and updates, businesses, government, and a little local history. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, Maria The Dressmaker has put her skills to work to make 100% cotton re-cycled cotton and rubber band masks. They are contoured to the face and nose, from a pattern, and carefully hemmed at the perimeter. Many local residents have expressed their appreciation and some have even ordered their own masks from Maria! Read more here.

(Mayor’s Office Photo by John Wilcox)

Effective Monday, April 6, new, tighter restrictions will be put in place in the City of Boston to reduce the impact and spread of the coronavirus. This includes a voluntary nighttime curfew, encouraged face covers in public, the closure of all city fields and recreational areas. Read more here.

This week’s Boston City Council hearing on adding 150 non-transferable liquor licenses for underserved neighborhoods became heated as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could put many existing alcohol licenses on the secondary market from many restaurants expected to go out of business. Read more here.

State Rep. Michlewitz along with his colleagues in the House of Representatives, partners in the Senate, and Gov. Baker have been working on extensive legislation addressing a myriad of issues to assist the Commonwealth’s residents in handling this public and economic crisis. Read more here.

The New England Aquarium has announced a series of budget cuts to preserve resources it believes will help the waterfront institution survive the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Read more here.

Editor’ Choice

The North End Against Drugs (NEAD) annual Easter party was canceled this year due to COVID-19, so John Romano shared a dozen photos from past parties to remind us all of good times—both of the past and those to come. See the album here.