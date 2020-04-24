Weekly Top Reads: COVID-19 Cases Surging, Grocery Difficulties, Medical Resources, Pizza Donations, Evictions Halted, and Eliot Strong Video

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWatefront.com were driven by COVID-19 and included statistics, food, healthcare, housing, schools, and some local acts of community support. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Last week’s report from the Boston Public Health Commission showed a 67% increase in cases of COVID-19 among city residents over the previous week. Of the 4,763 total cases in Boston, 485 residents have required hospitalization and 122 individuals have died. Note: These numbers are from the week ending April 16 and will have changed. Read more here.

For Boston residents who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), gaining access to food has proven even more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City Council discussed the need to speed up the process of implementing an EBT Online Purchasing Program in Massachusetts at a recent council meeting. Read more here.

As Boston entered a period of surging COVID-19 cases last week, the City Council turned their attention toward the allocation of ventilators and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in the event of limited medical resources. Read more here.

Pizza Donations to NEW Health and Casa Maria

The Gilardi Group of Gibson Sotheby’s recently donated 85 pizzas from Locale to the North End Waterfront (NEW) Health centers in the North End and Charlestown. Similarly, Adriana DeStefano and the family at Caffè Paradiso on Hanover Street brought a bit of joy to our neighborhood seniors by delivering dozens of pizza pies to the Casa Maria housing complex. Read more here.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed the H.4647 bill into law this week, halting most Massachusetts evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the new law, all eviction proceedings will stop for four months or until 45 days after the current state of emergency is lifted, except in cases of health-related or tied to the safety of other tenants. Landlords cannot charge late fees for unpaid rent and banks must grant 180 days of mortgage forbearance to homeowners. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Eliot staff members Alexa Hingston and Morgan Atkins recently compiled a video to share positive messages from the staff with the Eliot community during this time of remote learning due to COVID-19. Gov. Baker announced earlier this week that in-person classes would not resume this academic year. Read more and watch the video here.