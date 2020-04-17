Weekend Brief: Potential Snowfall, Still Safe to Run?, Public Hearing on Rent Relief, NEMPAC Open Mic Night

Today is Friday, April 17 and Boston could potentially see it’s latest snowfall in the season since the 1990s tonight, read more about the forecast on the Boston Herald.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

1:00PM Public Hearing on rent relief for commercial and residential tenants in City and BPDA owned properties. Members of the public are cordially invited to view and testify via Zoom Meeting. Written testimony may be sent ahead of time and will be made part of the record and available to all Councilors, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is continuing its free Open Mic Community Night on Zoom! This event is open to all ages and abilities. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org. See additional information here.

Notable News:

While Monday’s marathon may be postponed, the city of Boston is still staying active and getting in their recommended exercise during the pandemic. The Boston Globe has pulled together some of the best practices for outdoor exercise right now, continue reading.

Quiet Hanover Street:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, April 18

10:00AM Virtual Coffee Hour with Councilor Edwards. Join District One City Councilor Lydia Edwards for a discussion on housing Boston during COVID-19. Topics include existing housing protections, proposed ideas on the table, and how to have an equitable recovery after COVID-19, see additional details here.

Sunday, April 19

7:00PM POSTPONED: Lantern Ceremony at the Old North Church. This event has been postponed due to COVID-19, see additional details here.

From the Community:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Public Library is closed, which includes the North End Branch Library. This means the Friends of the North End Library cannot continue with their daily book sale, nor can we accept books or other materials at this time, continue reading.

