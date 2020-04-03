Weekend Brief: Kraft Brings Millions of Masks to Boston on Patriots Plane, NEMPAC Virtual Open Mic Night, Coronavirus Expected to Surge in April

Today is Friday, April 3 and yesterday the Patriots plane returned to Boston from China carrying 1.7 million N95 masks that Robert Kraft purchased for help hospitals batting the shortage of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak, read more on NBC Boston.

POSTPONED: Books in Bloom. This event has been postponed out of precautionary measures around COVID-19.

6:00 PM North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Open Mic Night. Join NEMPAC via the virtual platform Zoom to watch and/or participate in their first ever free open mic community night. This event is open to all ages and abilities. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org.

With the number of new COVID-19 cases rising each day in Massachusetts, officials are expecting this trend to accelerate in the near future, read more on Boston.com.

Saturday, April 4

12:30PM Canceled: Live Floral Demonstration. All Books in Bloom events have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

6:00PM Canceled – Nancy Bellantoni – The Battalion Artist. This event has been canceled out of precautionary measures around COVID-19.

