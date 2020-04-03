Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: Kraft Brings Millions of Masks to Boston on Patriots Plane, NEMPAC Virtual Open Mic Night, Coronavirus Expected to Surge in April

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0) 11 Views

Today is Friday, April 3 and yesterday the Patriots plane returned to Boston from China carrying 1.7 million N95 masks that Robert Kraft purchased for help hospitals batting the shortage of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak, read more on NBC Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

POSTPONED: Books in Bloom. This event has been postponed out of precautionary measures around COVID-19.

6:00 PM North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Open Mic Night. Join NEMPAC via the virtual platform Zoom to watch and/or participate in their first ever free open mic community night. This event is open to all ages and abilities. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org.

Notable News:

Massachusetts is expecting a coronavirus surge this month. Here’s what you need to know.

With the number of new COVID-19 cases rising each day in Massachusetts, officials are expecting this trend to accelerate in the near future, read more on Boston.com.

Come Aboard:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, April 4

POSTPONED: Books in Bloom. This event has been postponed out of precautionary measures around COVID-19.

12:30PM Canceled: Live Floral Demonstration. All Books in Bloom events have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. 

6:00PM Canceled – Nancy Bellantoni – The Battalion Artist. This event has been canceled out of precautionary measures around COVID-19.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution* 

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.  

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Announcements Food & Drink

South Street Diner Celebrates the Start of the Red Sox Season with All-You-Can-Eat Fenway Franks!

Posted on Author Dominic Amenta

Baseball season is back in Boston! The Boston Red Sox kick off their 2018 season on Thursday, April 5th. They’ll return to Fenway for the home opener as they face the Tampa Bay Rays at 2:05pm. Join South Street Diner as they give Sox fans an alternative to visiting the park – a cost-effective option Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Sports

Boston Sailing School Hosting Free Sailing Event to Kick Off Their Summer Season

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Boston Sailing Center will hold a weekend of free sailing on the Boston Harbor Saturday, April 30th, and Sunday, May 1st, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Celebrate the start of  summer in New England with free sailing trips on the Boston historic waterfront. The Boston Sailing Center is offering skippered sailboat rides during their annual Open Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Food & Drink

NEWNC Agenda Includes Grezzo and Eclano License Transfers and 1:00 a.m. Closing Request for Monica’s

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will be voting on three alcohol licensing issues at its meeting scheduled for Monday, January 10, 2011, 7:00 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street. NEWNC meetings are open to the public. Here are the three applications coming before NEWNC next Monday: Marisa Iocco is applying Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *