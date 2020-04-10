Weekend Brief: Good Friday, NEMPAC Open Mic Night, Faneuil Hall Landlord Reverses Rent Decision, Wicked High Tides

Today is Friday, April 10 and some throughout the state are asking “If liquor stores are essential, why aren’t Marijuana dispensaries?” As a result, five licensed marijuana dispensaries and one veteran cannabis user filed a lawsuit alleging a breach of the equal protection clause, read more on Boston Magazine.

Here’s what else you need to know for this weekend…

Good Friday. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, and may coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is continuing its free Open Mic Community Night on Zoom! This program brings everyone together for a live virtual social hour while we all practice social distancing. This event is open to all ages and abilities. Sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org or simply watch from the audience! See additional details here.

Notable News:

After telling retailers they still expect rent payments despite temporary shutdowns earlier this week, the operators behind Faneuil Hall quickly reversed their decision following a conversation with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Walsh reportedly asked them to provide immediate relief for Faneuil Hall Merchants, read more on Boston Business Journal.

Wicked High Tides:

After tonight's full moon, Boston Harbor is going to have some very high (and very low) tides this week!



The #wickedhightides are Thursday night and Friday night when you should be home, but there are others you can check out with social distancing: https://t.co/Rld92Ek6U8 pic.twitter.com/Jna3tZL1nW — Boston Harbor Now (@BostonHarborNow) April 7, 2020

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, April 11

10:00AM CANCELED: North End Against Drugs Easter Party. The NEAD Easter party has been canceled due to COVID-19. To fill the void, John Romano has shared some photos from the NEAD Easter Party over the years. View the album here.

Sunday, April 12

Easter Sunday. Easter also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, is a festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD. It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance.

North End Easter Egg Hunt! This year’s neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt is taking a new format! the North End/Waterfront Mothers’ (Parents’) Association (NEWMA) is organizing an egg hunt that maintains social distancing. Residents are encouraged to hang drawings of easter eggs in their windows, and parents and guardians can walk around the neighborhood and “collect” the eggs. See how many you can see! See additional information here.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.