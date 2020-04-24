Weekend Brief: 2,300 in Boston may have been infected before cases were reported in March, NEMPAC Open Mic Night, 105th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

Today is Friday, April 24 and Mayor Walsh warns the shutdowns could last several more weeks in Boston after the surge of cases and COVID-19 related deaths continues, read more on the Boston Herald.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform.

8:00PM 105th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide Virtual Commemoration. Annually at the Armenian Heritage Park on April 24 and in cities and towns worldwide, programs are held in remembrance of Armenian Genocide 1915-1923. This year, programs are virtual. Read more here: https://www.facebook.com/events/183931313016101

Notable News:

Although the second case of COVID-19 in was only reported on March 2nd in Boston, Northeastern researchers are estimating that some 2,300 may have actually been infected before the start of the month, read more on MassLive.com.

ABCD North End / West End Neighborhood Service Center shares information about the LISC Small Business Relief Grants that supports small businesses and enterprises affected by COVID-19, continue reading.

