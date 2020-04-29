Wednesday’s Brief: North End Businesses Prepare for Financial Burdens of Shutdown Extension, TripAdvisor Closes Boston Office, Reduces Workforce by 25%

Today is Wednesday, April 29 Needham-based travel company TripAdvisor Inc reduced its workforce by 25 percent, closing its Boston and San Francisco satellite offices due to the coronavirus, read more on The Boston Globe.

The streets of the North End continue to look like a ghost town as the neighborhood that was once known for its bustling nightlife and dining scene now has a handful of restaurants that have closed completely during the state’s stay at home advisory, read more on CBS Boston.

Thursday, April 30

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. The City of Boston will virtually present the new Northern Avenue Bridge design titled: “Boston Bold: A People First Experience”. To join, follow the link here and use the meeting id: 949 8546 2386 and password: 927934 .

Friday, May 1

Social Distance Dash to Support NEMPAC. Join the Social Distance Dash on May 1st to May 3rd to support your favorite local charity! Select the North End Music & Performing Arts Center as your charity to support, register for $25, and run a 5K, 10K, half marathon or marathon over the weekend. You pick the time and course, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform.

