Voluntary 9PM–6AM Curfew, Face Covers Encouraged for All, Recreational Sports Areas Closed

Effective Monday, April 6, new, tighter restrictions will be put in place in the City of Boston to reduce the impact and spread of the coronavirus.

April 5, 2020 – Mayor Martin Walsh leaves the podium after donning a mask following his press conference at City Hall asking that everyone wear a mask outside of their home. (Mayor’s Office Photo by John Wilcox)

Announced by Mayor Marty Walsh on Sunday, April 5, every individual is now encouraged to cover their mouth and nose when out in public. This includes when on essential trips, such as to the grocery store or pharmacy, and also when going on walks or other passive recreational activities.

Residents are encouraged to use items they have in their homes, such as a piece of cloth, scarf, or bandana, as opposed to medical grade masks, which should be preserved for healthcare workers. The CDC has posted guidelines on face coverings.

The Boston Public Health Commission has also issued a public health advisory for everyone in the City of Boston, except essential workers, to stay at home from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

This advisory will address unnecessary trips to businesses, restaurants, and other locations, and is intended to encourage people to stay inside their homes at night.

All City of Boston courts and fields will be closed. Playgrounds have been closed since March 20, 2020 and will remain closed. Areas for passive recreation, like walking and jogging, will remain open.

If needed, Boston Police can disperse gatherings and order people to vacate closed sections of parks.

Boston City Hall public hours will be reduced to only Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Everyone entering City Hall, including employees and members of the public, will be required to complete self-screening for COVID-19. Appointments are required to visit essential services at City Hall.

COVID-19 is anticipated to peak in the City in the coming days. Public health modeling indicates that Boston is only 11 days away from peak demand for hospital resources. Mayor Walsh emphasized that it is critical that we flatten the curve immediately, and that these new restrictions align with guidance from the CDC and local public health officials to do so.

People who are at a higher risk (65+ and/or those with underlying health conditions) are encouraged to limit trips outside the house to only those that are absolutely necessary. Higher-risk individuals are discouraged from taking walks or spending time outside and should exercise inside the home, if possible.

These restrictions build on Governor Baker’s emergency order closing all non-essential businesses and the stay-at-home advisory, both of which were extended to May 4 as of early last week.

Boston Cases:

1,877 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 4/05/2020 (an increase of 259 cases from the previous day).

181 Boston residents have recovered.

15 Boston residents have died.

45% of Boston cases are in individuals under the age of 40.

80% of Boston cases are in individuals under the age of 60.

Nationwide, 25% of infected individuals are estimated to be asymptomatic (according to the CDC).

Visit boston.gov/coronavirus for the latest updates. You can also sign up for text alerts by texting “BOSCOVID” to 99411.