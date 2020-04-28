Tuesday’s Brief: Walsh Says Boston Will Not Reopen on May 4, City Launches Antibody Testing, Q&A with NEMPAC, First Steps, Transportation Benefits Hearing

Today is Tuesday, April 28 and as COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts passes 3,000, Mayor Marty Walsh announced yesterday that the city of Boston will not reopen on May 4 with the current stay-at-home advisory is set to expire, read more on Boston 25.

10:30AM Q&A with NEMPAC Executive Director Sherri Snow. NEMPAC Executive Director will give updates and answers to all the questions you have. Send questions through NEMPAC’s Instagram @nempacboston beforehand or in the chatbox during the live Q&A, see additional details here.

10:30AM First Steps – Early Childhood Dance Class – DROP IN. It’s never too early to start dancing! Little ones are introduced to the world of dance, using creative movement, games, props and songs. This is a great way for grown-up and child to bond through music and movement. Child must be accompanied by an adult at all times in this class. The first three classes will be ONLINE (April 7, April 14, April 28). DROP-IN for Online Classes for $25. Email info@nempacboston.org

2:00PM Council Hearing on Transportation Benefits. Members of the public are cordially invited to view and testify via Zoom Meeting. Public Testimony -Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff emails and will be made part of the record and available to all Councilors, see additional details here.

Starting yesterday, a randomized group of 1,000 Boston residents who live in neighborhoods that have been hit hard by the coronavirus began receiving antibody tests as part of the next step in understanding the extent the pandemic has had on the community, read more on NBC Boston.

Thursday, April 30

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. The City of Boston will virtually present the new Northern Avenue Bridge design titled: “Boston Bold: A People First Experience”. To join, follow the link here and use the meeting id: 949 8546 2386 and password: 927934 .

Friday, May 1

Social Distance Dash to Support NEMPAC. Join the Social Distance Dash on May 1st to May 3rd to support your favorite local charity! Select the North End Music & Performing Arts Center as your charity to support, register for $25, and run a 5K, 10K, half marathon or marathon over the weekend. You pick the time and course, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform.

