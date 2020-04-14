Tuesday’s Brief: Massachusetts Joins Multistate Pact, First Steps – Early Childhood Dance Class, NEMPAC Virtual Yoga, Healthcare Workers Surprised with Lifetime Red Sox Tickets

Today is Tuesday, April 14 and Governor Charlier Baker announced Massachusetts is now part of a multistate pact on a post-coronavirus economy, read more on the Boston Globe.

10:30AM First Steps – Early Childhood Dance Class – Online Drop In. It’s never too early to start dancing! Little ones are introduced to the world of dance, using creative movement, games, props, and songs. This is a great way for grown-up and child to bond through music and movement. Child must be accompanied by an adult at all times in this class. The first three classes will be ONLINE (April 7, April 14, April 28), Drop-In for Online Classes is $25. Email info@nempacboston.org.

11:30AM NEMPAC Virtual IG Class – “Yoga for the Family”. Karen Shea hosts Yoga for Families on the Instagram account @nempacboston. Donations welcome via Venmo @nempac-boston.

6:30PM CANCELED: FOCCP Monthly Meeting at Mariner’s House. CANCELED: ALL MEETINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELED DURING THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Red Sox legend David Ortiz and Massachusetts native John Krasinski shared some good news with medical professionals at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center that the Red Sox are donating four tickets for life to “you and everybody at Beth Israel”, read more on CBS Sports.

Thursday, April 16

11:30AM NEMPAC Virtual IG Classes – How to Practice Your Instrument. Join Nick Brown as he hosts How to Practice Your Instrument on a live stream from the Instagram account @nempacboston. Donations welcome via Venmo @nempac-boston.

Friday, April 17

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is continuing its free Open Mic Community Night on Zoom! This event is open to all ages and abilities. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org See additional information here.

