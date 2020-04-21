Tuesday’s Brief: In-Person Classes May Not Resume This School Year, Boston Celebs Support Relief Fund, NEMPAC Singing Workshop, City Council Hearing on COVID-19 Social Impact

Today is Tuesday, April 21 and several Boston celebrities—Amy Poehler, Ken Casey, Julian Edelman, and more—are joining together to show their support for the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, read more on Boston Magazine.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM NEMPAC Virtual Programming: Singing Workshop. Heather Gallagher takes you through a fun-filled adventure that is part singing workshop, part history lesson, part sing-along and part blueprint towards creating your own family music tradition. No materials are necessary- just bring yourself and an open mind. Let’s make some noise! Free and livestreamed on NEMPAC’s instagram account, @nempacboston.

2:00PM City Council Hearing on Social Impact of COVID-19. The public may watch this hearing via live stream at www.boston.gov/city-council-tv. The hearing will address the social impacts of COVID-19 pandemic response measures relative to domestic violence, social isolation, and mental health. To submit a written testimony, email ccc.health@boston.gov.

Notable News:

In yesterday’s coronavirus briefing, Mayor Walsh spoke to school closures and noted that in-person classes may not resume this school year. Mayor Walsh also said the 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. curfew may be extended beyond May 4, as COVID-19 cases in the city and state continue to mount. Read more on The Boston Globe.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, April 22

8:30AM Virtual Harbor Use Public Forum: 100 Acre Open Space Plan. Join Boston Harbor Now for this month’s Harbor Use Public Forum with the Boston Planning and Development Agency and their team from Sasaki. The virtual presentation, hosted via Zoom, will focus on the work to update the Fort Point District 100 Acres Master Plan, a 2006 document, in order to develop greater design and program of public open space required for new development entitlements as well as the recommendations of Coastal Resilience Solutions for South Boston, see additional details here.

2:00PM City Council Hearing on the Proposed Guidelines for Ventilator Distribution and ICU Beds. A hearing on the proposed guidelines for ventilator distribution and ICU beds in the event of a shortage and ensuring that health inequities do not dictate medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The public may watch this hearing via live stream at boston.gov/city-council-tv.

7:00PM POSTPONED: Lecture Series — Urban Renewal & the People of the West End. During the West End Museum’s closure due to COVID-19, no scheduled events will take place, regardless of their previous announcement. The Museum will do their best to reschedule all canceled events once they reopen.

Thursday, April 23

10:00AM NEMPAC Piano Voicings & Techniques. Join NEMPAC piano, guitar, ukulele and drum instructor as he goes over basic piano voicings and techniques and shares his own music with us all in a performance to incorporate his teaching. Bring nothing but an open mind and a love of music! Free and livestreamed on NEMPAC’s Instagram, @nempacboston.

From the Community:

As of Monday April 20, Bricco, located at 341 Hanover Street in the North End, is open for take-out. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Bricco will be offering take-out specific menus, continue reading.

