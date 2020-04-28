Tresca Donates Food to Mass General Healthcare Workers

Tresca, located at 233 Hanover Street in Boston’s North End, recently donated trays of Italian food to healthcare workers at Massachusetts General Hospital. The food was delivered by hockey star Ray Bourque.

The hospital workers replied to the donation with the message, “Thank you Ray Bourque and Tresca for fueling our #mghblake12icu night crew!! Lots of happy nurses over here!”

During the pandemic, Tresca is offering a special take-out menu available 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. View more information at trescanorthend.com/menu/ and call 617-742-8240 to order. See a list of all North End restaurants open for take-out and delivery here.

The North End & Waterfront neighborhood continues to be very generous supporting healthcare workers and community members through its contributions. Rocco’s Cucina & Bar has been donating food to local hospitals. The Gilardi Group recently donated pizzas from Locale to the NEW Health centers. And last week, Caffè Paradiso delivered pizzas to the Casa Maria housing complex with added donations by Pizzeria Regina and special contributions from Bencotto, Locale, Quattro and Rina’s.