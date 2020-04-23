Thursday’s Brief: High Schools Working on Alternative Graduation Ceremonies, NEMPAC Piano Techniques, City Council Hearing on COVID-19 Recovery

Today is Thursday, April 23 and here’s a joke from local comedian Ben Alper: “The Patriots unveiled their new-look uniforms for the 2020 season. They also announced new helmets with N95 face masks.”

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM NEMPAC Piano Voicings & Techniques. Join NEMPAC piano, guitar, ukulele and drum instructor as he goes over basic piano voicings and techniques and shares his own music with us all in a performance to incorporate his teaching. Bring nothing but an open mind and a love of music! Free and livestreamed on NEMPAC’s Instagram, @nempacboston.

3:30PM Council Hearing on planning for equitable recovery from COVID-19. Members of the public are cordially invited to view and testify via Zoom Meeting at an order for a hearing regarding planning for an equitable recovery from the impacts of COVID-19, see additional details here.

Notable News:

With the recent announcement of Massachusetts schools closing through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, some high schools are working on alternative graduation ceremonies for the seniors who will not be returning in the fall, read more on CBS Boston.

Keep Your Distance:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, April 24

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform.

8:00PM 105th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide Virtual Commemoration. Annually at the Armenian Heritage Park on April 24 and in cities and towns worldwide, programs are held in remembrance of Armenian Genocide 1915-1923. This year, programs are virtual. Read more here: https://www.facebook.com/events/183931313016101

From the Community:

Bernard Joseph Doherty, former stockbroker, Massachusetts Boxing Commissioner and Irish-American of legendary toughness and charisma, died April 11th, 2020 at the age of 83. He leaves behind his son, Greg Doherty, of Kensington, California; his daughter, Kate Quigley of Marblehead, Mass; five grandchildren; his brothers Tony and John and their families; and a number of nieces and nephews whom he loved, along with their children. His son Glen, a former Navy SEAL, preceded him in death in 2012, continue reading.

