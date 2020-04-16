Thursday’s Brief: Coronavirus Cases Breakdown by City/Town, NEMPAC Virtual Instrument Classes, Neighborhood Beauty

Today is Thursday, April 16 and local comedian Ben Alper say, “Massachusetts is joining a group of 6 northeast states in a coordinated effort to slowly re-open each state’s economies. In a show of goodwill, Gov. Charlie Baker has temporarily banned the phrase, “Yankees suck.””

11:30AM NEMPAC Virtual IG Classes – How to Practice Your Instrument. Join Nick Brown as he hosts How to Practice Your Instrument on a live stream from the Instagram account @nempacboston. Donations welcome via Venmo @nempac-boston.

Notable News:

For the first time since the initial outbreak of COVID-19, the state of Massachusetts has released a breakdown of confirmed cases by City/Town. The state has previously only released these numbers by county, read more on Boston.com.

Friday, April 17

1:00PM Public Hearing on rent relief for commercial and residential tenants in City and BPDA owned properties. Members of the public are cordially invited to view and testify via Zoom Meeting. Written testimony may be sent ahead of time and will be made part of the record and available to all Councilors, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is continuing its free Open Mic Community Night on Zoom! This event is open to all ages and abilities. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org. See additional information here.

Saturday, April 18

10:00AM Virtual Coffee House with Councilor Edwards. Join District One City Councilor Lydia Edwards for a discussion on housing Boston during COVID-19. Topics include existing housing protections, proposed ideas on the table, and how to have an equitable recovery after COVID-19, see additional details here.

From the Community:

Earlier this month, Maria the Dressmaker put her skills to work making masks to help with the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, Maria has been busy filling orders! Mask orders ready to be picked up are displayed in the image below. Fulfilled orders begin with those placed on April 11 – 13, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

