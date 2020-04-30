Thursday’s Brief: Boston Named Among Worst Places to Quarantine, Wharf District Council Meeting, Neighborhood Walks

Today is Thursday, April 30 and local comedian Ben Alper says, “Boston police arrested a man and charged him with breaking into a COVID-closed fitness club. He was also cited for bench-pressing without a spotter.”

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. The City of Boston will virtually present the new Northern Avenue Bridge design titled: “Boston Bold: A People First Experience”. To join, follow the link here and use the meeting id: 949 8546 2386 and password: 927934 .

Notable News:

According to a new study evaluating such things as average apartment size, takeout options, percent of residents with broadband internet and more – Boston ranks as one of the worst places in the country to be quarantined, read more on WHDH.

Neighborhood Walks:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, May 1

Social Distance Dash to Support NEMPAC. Join the Social Distance Dash on May 1st to May 3rd to support your favorite local charity! Select the North End Music & Performing Arts Center as your charity to support, register for $25, and run a 5K, 10K, half marathon or marathon over the weekend. You pick the time and course, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform.

Saturday, May 2

Social Distance Dash to Support NEMPAC. Join the Social Distance Dash on May 1st to May 3rd to support your favorite local charity! Select the North End Music & Performing Arts Center as your charity to support, register for $25, and run a 5K, 10K, half marathon or marathon over the weekend. You pick the time and course, see additional details here.

10:00AM Working During COVID-19: Virtual Coffee Hour with Councilor Lydia Edwards. Join Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards, Chair of the Housing & Community Development Committee and Government Operations Committee, for a virtual coffee hour to discuss & answer your questions regarding unemployment, worker’s rights, & safety during COVID-19. There will be simultaneous translation in Spanish, see additional details here.

1:30PM CANCELED: Reception to View Reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture. This event has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.