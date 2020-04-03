Springtime Egg Hunt Venue Change: To Our Windows!

We won’t be hunting for decorated eggs in the North End parks or graveyard this April 12, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be a Springtime/Easter Egg hunt. We’re moving the venue to our windows!

Everyone was feeling a little sad about losing our traditional festivities, but the North End/Waterfront Mothers’ (Parents’) Association (NEWMA) has hatched a new idea. On the morning of Easter—Sunday, April 12—we plan to “hide eggs” by hanging drawings of eggs in our windows.

Kids can travel the neighborhood at safe distances and “collect” the eggs by looking at them, counting them, or taking photos of them. Parents and guardians can then celebrate the collection of their virtual “basket of eggs” in their own way at home, all without touching anything!

This should be a fun way for families to participate in both creating colorful egg drawings and also by seeing them around the neighborhood. And a way for us to be neighborly and keep the tradition alive.

Please participate and spread the word among your North End neighbors, so we have lots of eggs to look for!