Featured Photos & Videos

Social Highlights This Week: North End Art & Night Scenes

Posted on Author Amanda StollComment(0) 17 Views

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents and visitors in the area. To be featured, tag us  @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront.

North End Art

View this post on Instagram

#caturday

A post shared by p1kohvid (@kohv1d) on

Night Scenes

View this post on Instagram

Paul, riding high above the Freedom Trail in the mall located about one Brady-to-Moss bomb from my kitchen, was a fitting, socially distant subject for my last new post from outside for a while. I’ve been taking brief walks but now I’m shutting it down until… well, you know until when. I’ll probably post old outtakes or something to keep the account going. You know, someone was saying the other day that the world right now is like the negative image of one of those zombie flicks: You have to avoid all the people out there who only wish you well and mean you no harm. Please take care. It takes everyone to stop a pandemic. . . . . . . . . . . . . . #igboston #raw_vip #infinity_photo_cult #loves_united_america #ignewengland #cityscapeboston #igersmass #igersnewengland #boston_igers #massachusetts_igers #foto_blackwhite #loves_bnw #trb_bnw #loves_united_team #ptk_bnw #followingboston #raw_bnw #urban_shots_ #bostondotcom #bostonglobelife #street_focus_on #bnw_mania_ #be_one_city #be_one_street #infinity_photo_cult #your_life_etc_ #bostonsworld #bestofthe_usa #ignorthend #ipulledoverforthis

A post shared by David Filipov (@davidfilipov) on

Furry Feature

Reader Submissions

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Amanda Stoll
http://northendwaterfront.com/author/amanda-stoll/

Related Articles
Community Featured

Weekly Top Reads: Stay-at-Home Advisory, Tenement Life, Neighborhood Turkeys, Downtown Journal, and Social Distancing Activities

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured coronavirus updates for the city and state, local columns, history, photos, nature, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week. Governor Baker and Mayor Walsh Discuss Essential Services Order and Stay-at-Home Advisory On Monday, March 23, Governor Baker issued an emergency order requiring all employers Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
People Photos & Videos

Celebrating Cav. Filippo Frattaroli’s 60th Birthday

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Friends, family and local dignitaries came out this week to celebrate the 60th birthday of the North End’s Cav. Filippo Frattaroli. Guests honored Filippo’s commitment to his family, the City of Boston, charitable works and success as a restauranteur at Filippo’s Ristorante. As a first generation Italian immigrant, Filippo is strongly devoted to his heritage Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: Historical Heads on the Prado

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

These historical “characters” were seen playing on the Prado this week, captured by Becca Griffin.   “Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Email your best photos to info@northendwaterfront.com. Please include a caption (or more) telling us about your photo. See past neighborhood photo posts. Share this… email Facebook Twitter Reddit Linkedin

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *