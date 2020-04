View this post on Instagram

‘It was easier to think if I was walking and doing something or seeing people doing something that they understood.’ – And today’s recipe was a drizzly walk with a hint of North End pizza. . . . . . . . . . . #nikon #massachusetts #boston #newengland #cityscapeboston #travel #boston_igers #newengland_igers #bostonUSA #VisitBoston #bostondotcom #howtoboston #northend #northendboston #raw_boston #raw_newengland #heybmag #covid #isolation #ignorthend #hemingway