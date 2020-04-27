Rocco’s Donates Food to Local Hospitals

Rocco’s Cucina & Bar, located at 450 Commercial Street in the North End (at Henchman St.), recently donated and delivered food to local area hospitals to support and give back to frontline workers fighting COVID-19. Rocco’s donations went to Beth Israel Lahey Hospital, Boston Medical Center, and Massachusetts General Hospital. Rocco intends to continue sending food to support our healthcare workers.

During the pandemic, Rocco’s Cucina is open for take-out 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. seven days a week. Call for takeout at 617-523-4055 or at roccoscucina.com with delivery through Grubhub & UberEats. See a list of all North End restaurants open for take-out and delivery here.

The North End & Waterfront neighborhood continues to be very generous supporting healthcare workers and community members through its contributions. The Gilardi Group recently donated pizzas from Locale to the NEW Health centers. Last week, Caffè Paradiso delivered pizzas to the Casa Maria housing complex with added donations by Pizzeria Regina and special contributions from Bencotto, Locale, Quattro and Rina’s.