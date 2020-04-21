Reader Poll: Should Hanover Street Trade Car Traffic for More Dining Space?

How will restaurants and other businesses return to normal (whatever the new normal may look like) once the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end? A recent article in the Boston Globe highlights different ideas by local tourism, restaurant, and hotel leaders to bounce back once the public health crisis subsides.
One idea supported by the Massachusetts Restaurant Association is more flexibility with outdoor seating, which would allow restaurants to spread out patrons. In the North End, many restaurants are physically small, resulting in diners sitting very close to one another. Having more space would allow for some of the social distancing we’ve become accustomed to, and assure the health of employees and customers. Examples include being able to set up makeshift patios on sidewalks or in parking lots, even closing off entire streets to car traffic such as the North End’s Hanover Street.
The idea of widening sidewalks on Hanover Street and adding al fresco dining, similar to Newbury Street, is not a new one. The North End Chamber of Commerce proposed a similar idea back in 2011. Then City Councilor Sal LaMattina proposed closing part of the street to cars, but received a negative reaction from the neighborhood. At that time, it seems most of the local residents’ frustration stemmed from the comparison with Newbury St. and concerns that Hanover St. would lose its authentic feel and just push tourist traffic to the residential side streets.
In a reader poll in June 2017, NorthEndWaterfront.com readers appeared to vote in support of care-free Hanover Street, but a closer look at the comments shows many residents were against it, saying this would not benefit the local community.
Now the idea resurfaces, from a new social distancing angle. What do you think? Should Hanover Street be closed to cars so that restaurants can spread out patrons with outdoors seating once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!
Stupid idea. This is a residential neighborhood not Disney.
You want to help the restaurants lower their taxes.
This would help the tourist crowds who come into the neighborhood. No thanks.
I agreed with Joey. Also, we have the firehouse on Hanover Street. The BFD has a hard enough time traveling down Hanover Street on a normal day. Can you imagine, “Hurry everybody get up and move, the fire trucks are coming”. Yes stupid idea.
The restaurants have been trying to get this for years. Sorry but this is the dumbest idea ever. More tourists, more chaos on Hanover St, more annoyance for the RESIDENTS. and danger with Emergency Vehicles not being able to get through.
Walking or attempting to walk down Hanover St. these restaurants cram in so many tables that people are literally dining elbow to elbow. If the restaurants had their way they would offer seating on every rooftop. Enough is enough , now they want to close Hanover St. Their are far too many restaurants in the neighborhood so I give a thumbs 👎down to this idea.
This is all about revenue and nothing more. Although it’s framed in such a way to make it seem like it’s to promote social distancing, how about putting that onus on the restaurants and not burdening the people who live here? When I’m not working from home, I walk to and from work by Hanover Street and sometimes have trouble making it down the street at night because of people waiting to get into restaurants, cafes and pastry shops. Can’t imagine doing it while also having to navigate tables on these narrow sidewalks.
This is ridiculous. My family owns restaurants in this neighborhood and I still think that this is a horrible idea. This is a residential neighborhood where people pay an absurd amount of money to live. We should cater to residents, not tourists. If the city wants to help the restaurants so much how about giving full liquor licenses instead of beer and wine? There’s plenty of ways that the city can help small business owners without closing the busiest street in town.