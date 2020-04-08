Reader Poll: Is the North End/Waterfront Social Distancing?

During the coronavirus pandemic, Boston has become a much quieter, sometimes eerily empty city. Schools have been closed since mid-March, and most shops and office buildings are locked. As part of Gov. Baker’s emergency order, all businesses that do not provide COVID-19 essential services have closed their physical locations. All to stop the spread of coronavirus by limiting human interactions.

Mayor Marty Walsh, along with public health officials, continues to urge Boston residents at near daily press conferences to maintain social distancing and avoid going out if you don’t have to. Businesses that remain open, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, have started limiting the number of people allowed in the store at one time and have tape on the floor marking 6 feet of distance in check-out lines.

While many members of the community are doing their part to social distance, additional restrictions have been added to stop groups from gathering in homes or on city fields to play recreational sports. 311 reports have been issued complaining of individuals not following social distancing on the sidewalks and in the dog parks.

Here in the North End and Waterfront neighborhood, how do you think people are doing with social distancing? Is everyone maintaining their six feet of separation while out on essential trips? Or do you think people are not abiding by the rules? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below.

