Q&A with North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Executive Director; Virtual Programs Week of Apr. 27

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is hosting free and tuition-based livestream programming during this time of social distancing due to COVID-19.

See the schedule for the week of April 27 below, including a Q&A with Executive Director Sherri Snow on Tuesday, April 28.

Follow NEMPAC on Instagram to join the live Instagram classes (marked with the colorful camera icon) and email Education Programs Director Allie Carufel to sign up for Zoom classes (marked with the blue video icon).