Police Blotter: Groceries Stolen From Car, Handicap Placard Misuse

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle
04/19/20 at 1:30 p.m. — 04/20/20 at 7:30 a.m.
Victim reports her 2019 Nissan Pathfinder was parked on Atlantic Ave. and an unknown person stole assorted groceries from the vehicle.

Violation of Auto Laws
04/14/20           12:02 p.m.
Male suspect was issued a Mass. uniform citation for misuse of a Handicap placard on his personal vehicle. The vehicle was parked in a marked Handicap parking space on Cooper Street.

