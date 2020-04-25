Police Blotter: Groceries Stolen From Car, Handicap Placard Misuse

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

04/19/20 at 1:30 p.m. — 04/20/20 at 7:30 a.m.

Victim reports her 2019 Nissan Pathfinder was parked on Atlantic Ave. and an unknown person stole assorted groceries from the vehicle.

Violation of Auto Laws

04/14/20 12:02 p.m.

Male suspect was issued a Mass. uniform citation for misuse of a Handicap placard on his personal vehicle. The vehicle was parked in a marked Handicap parking space on Cooper Street.