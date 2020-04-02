The beginning of Spring would normally have the North End and downtown Boston streets bustling with locals and visitors taking in the season after a long Winter. As the business shutdowns and stay-at-home advisories associated with the COVID-19 outbreak have gone into effect, the streets are very quiet with very few moving vehicles, and only a smattering of social distancing locals walking around. All the tourist and community sites are nearly abandoned as shown in these daytime photos from around town.