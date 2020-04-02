The beginning of Spring would normally have the North End and downtown Boston streets bustling with locals and visitors taking in the season after a long Winter. As the business shutdowns and stay-at-home advisories associated with the COVID-19 outbreak have gone into effect, the streets are very quiet with very few moving vehicles, and only a smattering of social distancing locals walking around. All the tourist and community sites are nearly abandoned as shown in these daytime photos from around town.

  • Commercial Street
  • Paul Revere Mall – The Prado
  • Hanover Street
  • Zip tied basketball net at Polcari Playground and Nazzaro Center
  • Hanover Ave
  • Prince and Salem Streets
  • Corner of Hanover, Parmenter & Richmond Streets
  • Tileston Street
  • Union Street
  • Government Center
  • Empty T Stiles
  • Improv Closed until Apocalypse passes
  • Carolyn Lynch Garden on the Greenway
  • Faneuil Hall

