Paul Revere House Podcast & Old North Lantern Lighting to Commemorate Patriots’ Day

The Paul Revere House and the Old North Church & Historic Site, two North End sites that played pivotal roles in Paul Revere’s midnight ride 245 years ago, will commemorate Patriots’ Day a bit differently this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these sites will celebrate virtually with videos, podcasts, and at-home activities.

Revere House Radio, now playing on the Paul Revere House website, will release short-form podcasts daily from Thursday, April 16 through Monday, April 20 that address the most burning questions around Revere’s famous Midnight Ride: What did he actually say? Was Revere’s ride important? What actually happened on the night of April 18, 1775? Listen in for these questions answered and more at: paulreverehouse.org/resources/.

Although Old North’s traditional Lantern Ceremony, which includes a keynote speaker and performances from the Middlesex Volunteer Fife & Drum Corps and the Old North Church choir, had to be canceled, Old North will still light its lanterns. The lanterns will be lit at sundown on April 18 and anyone can watch in real time on Old North Church & Historic Site’s YouTube or Instagram page.

The lanterns will be lit and on display in the steeple for three nights and days to mark the historic anniversary of Paul Revere’s legendary ride. The lanterns will be aglow through Sunday in honor of COVID-19 heroes and on Monday to observe Patriots’ Day to salute the bravery, sacrifice, and perseverance of those who charge into battle to fight for a better future.

Individuals can join the fun at home by printing out, decorating, and hanging this lantern image in their windows. Print out two if you want to be like Newman and Pulling on that fateful night! Be sure to tag @oldnorth1723 and use the hashtag #FindYourLantern on social media.

Other Patriots’ Day programs to commemorate this important history will be offered by the Lexington Historical Society and fellow Revolution250 member. From Saturday, April 18 through Friday, April 24, the Society will provide virtual battle reenactments, house tours, children’s content, author readings, and more. Visit the Lexington Historical Society events for information: www.lexingtonhistory.org/events.html