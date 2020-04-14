One Boston Day 2020 to be Citywide Day of Reflection, Prayer, and Unity

The sixth annual One Boston Day on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 will mark the seventh anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.

One Boston Day encourages random acts of kindness and spreading goodwill. Over the past five years on this day, activities across the City give individuals an opportunity to give back to their community. The tradition came together in 2015, based on the desire expressed by many survivors to pass on the kindness, generosity, and support they received following the 2013 Boston Marathon.

This year, One Boston Day will look a bit different as the City continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic. There will not be any in-person memorial services or volunteer projects. Instead, Mayor Walsh has proclaimed April 15, 2020 a “citywide day of reflection, prayer, and unity” and encourages Boston residents to “stand together by staying apart.”

The City has come up with a list of random acts of kindness that can be done while social distancing and remaining at home. See how many you can do and add your own ideas in the comments section below.