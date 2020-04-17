Obituary: Pasqualina Pagliuca of Boston’s North End

Pasqualina (Capone) “Lina” Pagliuca, 83, of Boston’s North End, passed away on April 15, 2020.

She is the beloved wife of the late Angelo Pagliuca. Devoted mother of Joseph Pagliuca and his wife Theresa of Medford, and John Pagliuca of Everett. Loving grandmother of Pasqualina Pappalardo and her husband Jonathan of Medford, Giuliana Rizzo and her husband Marc of Reading; great-grandmother of Charlie Pappalardo, Harper and Reese Rizzo. Dear sister of Raimo Capone of Belgium, Filomena Pagliuca of Belgium, Angela Melillo of Toronto, Giuseppina Noviello of Geneva, Assunta Ciampa of Niagara Falls, Canada, the late Maria D’Alelio and Giovanna Capone. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Lina worked for Schrafft’s as a candy maker, but her true love was cooking and working alongside her sons at their restaurant, Mangia Mangia. Lina was a member of St. Leonard Church and devoted to St. Anthony. Due to the pandemic situation, entombment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett will be private. A Memorial Mass in Lina’s memory will be at a later date. For online condolence, visit: www.watermanboston.com