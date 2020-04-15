Obituary: Pasquale Petti of Boston’s North End

Pasquale Petti, 84, of Boston’s North End, passed away on April 13, 2020. He was born in Boston on December, 24, 1935, the son of the late Peter and Rose (Luongo) Petti and was a lifelong resident of the North End.

He was a laborer most of his life, working hard to support his family. His family meant everything to him and was a family a father figure to all of his nieces and nephews. His second love in life was baseball.

Pasquale is survived by his sister, Louise Finno; his nephew, Peter Finno Sr.; great-nephew and nieces, Peter Finno Jr., Rose Finno and Monique White; great-great-niece and nephew, Ava, Jayden and Isabella Finno, Daniel and Bella Humphreys.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale.

For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.watermanboston.com.