Obituary: Josephine (Chicky) Danieli of Boston’s North End

Josephine (Chicky) Danieli, 89, of North End, Boston, MA went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Josephine was born July 17, 1930 in Boston, the daughter of Richard and Rose Zapata. She had two siblings Fernando (Sonny) Zapata (deceased) and Rose (Dolly) Plaza (deceased). She was the wife of the late Anthony (Duke) Danieli. They had four children Richard, his wife Nordica, Anthony, Joseph, his wife Tamara, Phyllis, and many grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren. She loved to cook for her family and friends. She will be missed by all of us.