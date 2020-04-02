North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales for March 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of March 2020.

$0 – $699,999

8-10 Sheafe St #4: 1 bed, 1 bath with 388 sq. ft. sold for $437,000

14-16 Henchman St #4F: 1 bed, 1 bath with 619 sq. ft. sold for $533,000

454 Hanover St #7B: 1 bed, 1 bath with 645 sq. ft. sold for $585,000

4 Lathrop Pl #1: 2 beds, 1 bath with 840 sq. ft. sold for $634,000

Harbor Towers II (65) #7A: 1 bed, 1 bath with 750 sq. ft. sold for $649,000

101 Prince St #5: 2 beds, 1 bath with 740 sq. ft. sold for $699,000

$700,000 – $999,999

Commercial Wharf E #33-33: 1 bed, 1 bath with 778 sq. ft. sold for $710,000

9-15 Battery St #8: 2 beds, 1 bath with 854 sq. ft. sold for $760,000

26 Stillman St #4-1: 2 beds, 1 bath with 978 sq. ft. sold for $850,000

Harbor Towers II (65) #8C: 2 beds, 1.5 bath with 1224 sq. ft. sold for $869,000

Harbor Towers I (85) #23C: 1 bed, 1 bath with 1227 sq. ft. sold for $980,000

$1,000,000 +

57-61 Prince St #4-B: 3 beds, 2 baths with 1272 sq. ft. sold for $1,175,000

134-136 Fulton St #4: 2 beds, 2 baths with 1609 sq. ft. sold for $1,310,000

Lovejoy Wharf #9D: 1 bed, 1 bath with 748 sq. ft. sold for $2,150,000

Lovejoy Wharf #12D: 2 beds, 2 baths with 1642 sq. ft. sold for $2,500,000

24 Charter St: five-story residential building with 3264 sq. ft. sold for $3,255,000

Union Wharf #TH13: 3 beds, 2 baths with 2313 sq. ft. sold for $3,464,020

Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.

View previous real estate sales.