North End Waterfront Health Combats Isolation Lows During the Easter Holiday

North End Waterfront (NEW) Health is combating COVID-19 in a unique way. The health center hosted a competition among its staff who sought to find the most creative Easter bonnet.











“Everybody at the health center has been working hard over these past several weeks,” said CEO Jim Luisi. “With the continued isolation, most of them won’t even have a chance to see their families this Easter.”

The competition, meant to boost morale, asked each participant to create an Easter bonnet with the materials they have around their home. Each bonnet was then photographed and compiled into a slideshow to be presented as NEW Health’s Easter Parade.

Submissions were made from on-site staff members, as well as remote employees.

“We hope to inspire the community to stay positive and encourage a sense of togetherness while still following proper social distancing guidelines,” said Jim Luisi.