North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Virtual Open Mic Night Apr. 3

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is starting its first-ever free Open Mic Community Night on Zoom!

Plans were already in the works for this exciting program once the expansion to 48-50 Tileston Street was complete. NOW is the time to begin this exciting program, and bring everyone together for a live virtual social hour while we all practice social distancing.

This event is open to all ages and abilities. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org. See the flyer above for event details and instructions to sign up to perform.

To access the zoom event: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/804381225