North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Music Theatre Troupe Gains Broadway Singer’s Attention

The cast of the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Music Theatre Troupe’s production of Disney’s Frozen Jr. created a mash-up video of “Let It Go” to bring their ensemble together while rehearsals are paused and bring a smile to the community’s faces.

The video caught the attention of Broadway actress Brittney Mack, who sent the following shout out video to the cast!

The Spring Production of Frozen Jr. was scheduled for May 15th and 16th and has been postponed to a to-be-determined date. The cast features 22 students in grades 3-8 who hail from Charlestown, the North End, Everett, and Winthrop.