North End Feast Societies Organize Fundraiser to Combat Food Insecurity During COVID-19

The North End Feasts Societies have teamed up to create an All Saints t-shirt to raise money for food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceeds from the online sale of the special edition shirt will benefit the neighborhood’s food insecurity programs run by the ABCD Neighborhood Service Center and NEW Health Center. These programs ensure fresh groceries and prepared meals are available to lower income families and seniors in the North End and Boston neighborhoods during the ongoing public health crisis. Both the ABCD and NEW Health organize year-long food programs to benefit our neighbors.

The North End festivals celebrate the lives and good works of our patron Saints and our Blessed Mother, who have exemplified faith and hope for generations. We look to them now for inspiration and hope during these uncertain times.

The All Saints shirts will be sold online only and shipped directly to you. Visit the following website to purchase your special edition shirts: https://www.bonfire.com/northendfeasts/.