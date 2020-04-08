North End Against Drugs Remembers Past Easter Parties [Photos]

With North End Against Drugs (NEAD) unable to hold their Annual Easter Party this coming Saturday, John Romano dug out some photos of parties from years past.

Below are a dozen photos from 2001, 2004, and 2007. Do you recognize the people in the photos? Some still volunteer with NEAD, and others were children then and now are all grown up!

While many individuals will not be able to celebrate Easter with their families this year due to COVID-19, NEAD hopes these photos will remind us all of good times—both of the past and those to come.