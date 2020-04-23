NEMPAC’s Open Mic Nights Share Joy and Inspiration Through Music

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has been hosting weekly open mic nights every Friday since April 3rd, which has turned into a spectacle of people sharing music together to spread peace and comfort in these unprecedented times.

The open mic night mash-up video below is a culmination of three weeks worth of performers, many people around our city, and even across the country, coming together for one reason: to share the beauty of music.

Please consider joining us as a live performer or audience member each week! Performers are all ages, all levels of experience. The next Open Mic is Friday, April 24 at 6:00 pm. You can find more information about how to sign up or tune in to watch the performers on the NEMPAC website.

NEMPAC has also been hosting virtual programs each week with lineups announced every Monday. Search the NorthEndWaterfront.com tag “NEMPAC” to see schedules and follow NEMPAC on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.