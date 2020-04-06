Neighborhood Photos: Stroll in the City

Chris Macera shares this view of the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge on a clear, sunny day encouraging everyone to “Get outside! But keep your social distance.”

Jon Campanelli shared this photo from his quiet Monday morning stroll along the Surface Road. This castle-like building is the Flour & Grain Exchange building, completed back in 1892. The building was originally built to consolidate two corporate trade bodies—the Boston Commercial Exchange and the Boston Produce Exchange—into what became the Boston Chamber of Commerce.

