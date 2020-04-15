Neighborhood Photo: USS Constitution Thanks Frontline Workers

The USS Constitution shares their One Boston Day message of thanks for first responders, medical professionals, and delivery and grocery workers who are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

The “thank you” message was written by the crew in wooden letters and signal flags. One Boston Day 2020 marks the seventh anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings, and is traditionally a day of memorial services and volunteer projects that spread goodwill across the City. This year, as Boston continues to battle the coronavirus, residents were encouraged to commit random acts of kindness that could be done while keeping social distance.

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alec Kramer.

