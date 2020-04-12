Neighborhood Photo: The Easter Bunny Arrives

Tom Schiavoni spotted an Easter visitor in the North End this weekend! Look closely to see if you can find the bunny camouflaged among dried leaves to avoid detection by the red tail hawks flying above Copp‘s Hill. I wonder if this Easter guest knows there’s a special spot where he can park his VW Rabbit.

Photos submitted by Tom Schiavoni.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos using our Submit a Post form, via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.