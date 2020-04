Photo by Jon Campanelli.

Earlier this week the water between Lewis & Commercial wharves was, as Jon Campanelli describes it, “smooth as glass.” The summer boats have not yet returned and the waters are quiet as people stay at home during COVID-19.

Photo by Amanda Stoll – April 7, 2020

