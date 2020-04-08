Neighborhood Photo: Rain on the Prado

A pedestrian walks down Hanover Street past an empty Paul Revere Mall, possibly carrying take out from a local restaurant. Many neighborhood eateries are still offering take out and delivery during the COVID-19 emergency. See a list of open businesses and what services they are offering here.

Photo by Lisa Armstrong.

